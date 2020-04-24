LAKE GEORGE — Rita Dorman, 86, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home after a brief but courageous battle from complications from kidney failure.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on a day and time to be announced at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake George at a later date.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
