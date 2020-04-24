× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

LAKE GEORGE — Rita Dorman, 86, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home after a brief but courageous battle from complications from kidney failure.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on a day and time to be announced at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake George at a later date.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Dorman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.