DAY — Rickey C. Allen, 48, of Hollow Road, passed away June 29, 2021.

Friends may call Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.