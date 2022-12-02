Richard Warren Coolidge
BUSKIRK — Richard Warren Coolidge, 92, of Buskirk, NY, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.
Calling hours are 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at the Center White Creek Baptist Church, 28 Center White Creek Lane, Eagle Bridge.
Funeral Service will be at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at The Center White Creek Baptist Church. A reception will follow the service at the church hall.
A full obituary will appear in the near future.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.
