Richard W. Sanderspree
SPRING HILL, FL — The family of Richard W. Sanderspree deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, of Spring Hill, FL and Cleverdale, NY, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. He was born on June 19, 1940 in Fort Edward, NY.
A full obituary will follow at a later date.
As a reflection of his love of reading and his love of his Fort Edward birthplace, donations may be made to the: The Mountainside Library, PO Box 260, Cleverdale, NY 12820 or the Fort Edward Historical Association, 29 Broadway, Fort Edward NY 12828.
