Richard Simonson

FORT ANN — Richard Simonson, 82, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at home.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Condolences may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

