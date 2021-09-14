South Glens Falls

Richard "Rick" Potter, Jr., 58, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

For a full obituary and to view Rick's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.