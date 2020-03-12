QUEENSBURY — Richard R. LeBlanc, 78, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Warren Center with his loving family at his side.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A Memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 3 p.m.

A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.

