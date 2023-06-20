TICONDEROGA — Richard Liddell, 78, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023. Relatives and friends may call Monday, July 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. A full obituary will appear at a later date.