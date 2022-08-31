SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard Goodrow, 71, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 10:00-12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with funeral services to be held at noon at the funeral home.