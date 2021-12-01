 Skip to main content
Richard G. Martin

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Richard G. Martin, 65, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

