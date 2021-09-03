 Skip to main content
Richard E. Cummings, Jr.
Richard E. Cummings, Jr.

GLENS FALLS — Richard E. Cummings, Jr., 60, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with his loved ones by his side.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will take place Monday, September 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls with the Rev. Paul Wagner, officiating.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

