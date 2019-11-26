{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Richard E. Besthoff passed away at his home, in the arms of his wife, after a long battle with colon cancer on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday, Dec. 3 edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Besthoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments