QUEENSBURY — Richard E. Besthoff passed away at his home, in the arms of his wife, after a long battle with colon cancer on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday, Dec. 3 edition of The Post-Star.
Arrangements are under the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.