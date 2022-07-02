 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard E. Bement

GLENS FALLS — Richard E. Bement, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Richard's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear at a later date.

