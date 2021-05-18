 Skip to main content
RIchard "Dick" Eggleston
RIchard "Dick" Eggleston

DIAMOND POINT—Richard “Dick” Eggleston, 73, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Pending arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.

