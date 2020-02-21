FORT EDWARD — Richard “Dick” Chamberlain, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home in Florida.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To view Dick's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

