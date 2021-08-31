Richard D. Backus
LAKE LUZERNE — Richard D. Backus, 77, of Hill Street, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, Sunday evening, August 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church.
Burial will follow in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne. Following the interment, friends and family are invited to gather at the William J. Varney American Legion for fellowship.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Post Star.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.