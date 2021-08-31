 Skip to main content
Richard D. Backus
LAKE LUZERNE — Richard D. Backus, 77, of Hill Street, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children, Sunday evening, August 29, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church.

Burial will follow in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne. Following the interment, friends and family are invited to gather at the William J. Varney American Legion for fellowship.

