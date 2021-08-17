 Skip to main content
WHITEHALL — Richard C. Newell, 75, passed away on Sunday August 15, 2021 at his home after a brief illness. Arrangements are pending, a full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post Star. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St. Whitehall, NY.

