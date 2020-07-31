You have permission to edit this article.
Richard A. (Dick) McKinney
Richard A. (Dick) McKinney

FORT EDWARD — Richard A. (Dick) McKinney, 85, of Campell Drive, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Honme, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

