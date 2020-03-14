QUEENSBURY — Rich Pennock Jr., 56, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with his family by his side.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

