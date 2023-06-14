Regina M. Sheehan

GLENS FALLS — Regina M. Sheehan, 73, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Pines of Glens Falls with her family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Calling hours will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at St. Mary’s Church.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.