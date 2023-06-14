Regina M. Sheehan
GLENS FALLS — Regina M. Sheehan, 73, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Pines of Glens Falls with her family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, Warren Street, Glens Falls.
Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Calling hours will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at St. Mary’s Church.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.