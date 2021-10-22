HUDSON FALLS — Rebecca "Becky" Turnbull passed away at her home, on October 18, 2021, from COVID-19 complications. She was 51 years old. Her loving husband, Bart, was by her side

Friends may call Monday, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on October 25, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls, NY. Please wear a mask or face covering upon entering the funeral home for visitation, regardless of vaccination status.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Hillside Cemetery, in Castleton, VT.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of The Post-Star.