QUEENSBURY — Rebecca "Becky" A. Howe, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a long, hard battle with cancer on June 10, 2021 at the family home on Howe Drive in Queensbury.

Friends and family may call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Post Star.