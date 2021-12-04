 Skip to main content
Raymond Steidle, Sr.

Raymond Steidle, Sr.

ARGYLE — Raymond Steidle, Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To view Raymond’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

