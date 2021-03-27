 Skip to main content
Raymond G. Neumann
Raymond G. Neumann

Raymond G. Neumann

KINGSBURY – Raymond G. Neumann, 82, a long-time resident of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully, March 25, 2021, after a short illness.

Due to the current pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

