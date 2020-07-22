Raymond Francis Wynn Jr.
Raymond Francis Wynn Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Raymond Franis Wynn Jr., passed away July 21 2020 peacefully at his home.

A full obituary in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the direction of Radloff Funeral Home Inc., Glens Falls.

