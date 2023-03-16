Raymond F. Canavan, Sr.
QUEENSBURY — Raymond F. Canavan, Sr., 93, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at home after a brief illness with loved ones by his side.
Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.
