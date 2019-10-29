{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD — Raymond E. Hilder, 82, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

