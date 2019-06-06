QUEENSBURY — Raymond E. Erb, 95, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, Connecticut.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 407 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Calling hours are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star.
