HUDSON FALLS — Raymond A. Austin, 74, of Pearl Street, joined his parents and brother in Heaven on Friday, January 7, 2022.
His husband, Fernando will be receiving family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A Celebration of his life will be in the late spring or summer, at his home, where everyone can share memories of Ray and enjoy the beautiful gardens.
Burial will take place at a later date, in Union Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his parents and brother.
A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
