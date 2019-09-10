LAKE LUZERNE — Randolph W. Supry, 57, of Pumphouse Road, died Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.