LAKE LUZERNE — Randolph W. Supry, 57, of Pumphouse Road, died Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2019 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

