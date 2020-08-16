You have permission to edit this article.
QUEENSBURY — Ramona G. Pratt, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

At Ramona’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Ramona’s final resting place will be next to her husband at the Brant Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Ramona’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Pratt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

