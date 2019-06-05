GLENS FALLS — Ralph "Sam" A. Been, 83, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
