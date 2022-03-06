Rachel Rae Wells

ARGYLE — Rachel Rae Wells, 20, of Argyle, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, March 3, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.

Friends may call on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Kingsbury.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of The Post-Star.