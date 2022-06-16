 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quinton Delgadillo

  • 0

Quinton Delgadillo

LAKE GEORGE — Quinton Delgadillo, 8, of Lake George, passed away on June 12, 2022.

Family and friends may call 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road Queensbury, NY.

A full obituary to appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta introduces new parental controls for Instagram and virtual reality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News