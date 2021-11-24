Phyllis J. (Cotter) Sullivan

FORT EDWARD — Phyllis J. (Cotter) Sullivan, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Gateway House of Peace.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. The family requests that all who attend wear a mask.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.