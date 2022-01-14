Phillip Hoffer

MANNING, SC — Phillip Hoffer, 72, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Manning SC surrounded by family.

Memorial service will be on Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at 216 Gun Club Road, Lykens, PA.

Locally, friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced at North Argyle Cemetery.

