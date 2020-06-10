× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phillip Eugene Kilmartin

FORT EDWARD — Phillip Eugene Kilmartin, 82, passed away Monday June 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Due to the states regulations we can only have 25 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in.

A graveside service will be conducted following the calling hours at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury. For online condolences and to view Phillip’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.

