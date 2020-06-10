Phillip Eugene Kilmartin
FORT EDWARD — Phillip Eugene Kilmartin, 82, passed away Monday June 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Due to the states regulations we can only have 25 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in.
A graveside service will be conducted following the calling hours at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury. For online condolences and to view Phillip’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s edition of The Post-Star.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.