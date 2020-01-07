Philip R. VanGuilder
WARRENSBURG — Philip R. VanGuilder, 70, of Oak Street, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Arrangements are pending and Phil's complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.

