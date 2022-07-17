HUDSON FALLS — Philip F. Battiste, 97, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Friends may call Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the St. Mary's/ St. Paul's Church, in Hudson Falls
Following the calling hour, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, at 12:00 p.m.
Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
