SALEM — Philip E. "Skip" Spiezio Sr., 76, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, with a service at 3 p.m.

A full obituary will be in Tuesday's edition of The Post-Star.

