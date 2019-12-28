Peter Sgorrano
MOREAU — Peter Sgorrano, 78, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

