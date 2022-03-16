 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peter R. Bennett

Peter R. Bennett

QUEENSBURY — Peter R. Bennett, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10 a.m., at Pine View Cemetery. A full obituary will follow.

