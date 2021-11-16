 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peter J. Goldblatt

  • 0

Peter J. Goldblatt

INDIAN LAKE — Peter J. Goldblatt passed away Saturday morning, November 13, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Six ways to save money during the holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News