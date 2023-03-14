Peter A. Watts
CORINTH—Peter A. Watts, age 82, of Corinth, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Lake Luzerne, NY 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023. There will be no calling hours.
A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Post Star.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
