FORT EDWARD — Pauline L. Manchester, 100, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, with her loving family by her side at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at a date and time to be announced at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. NY.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.