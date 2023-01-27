 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pauline L. Manchester

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — Pauline L. Manchester, 100, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, with her loving family by her side at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at a date and time to be announced at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. NY.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dogs will accept food from humans but won't return the favor, according to a study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News