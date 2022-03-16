Paula Ashline (Condon)

HUDSON FALLS — Paula Ashline (Condon), 50, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 in an accident on I-87.

There are no services at this time.

A full obituary to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.