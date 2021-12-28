 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul R. Gosselin

  • 0

WHITEHALL — Paul R. Gosselin, 54, passed away on December 23, 2021 in the Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: An easy way to slash your internet bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News