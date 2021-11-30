FORT EDWARD - Paul R. Colvin, Sr., 75, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Greater Glens Falls Bible Baptist Church, 1 1/2 West Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839. A Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with the Rev. Guy Goodell officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will run in a future edition of The Post Star.