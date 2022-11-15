 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul M. Saville

Paul M. Saville

KINGSBURY — Paul M. Saville, 90, of Kingsbury, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

