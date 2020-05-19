Paul L. Bubar

POTTERSVILLE and HUDSON, Fla. — Paul L. Bubar, 87 joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 16, 2020 at Word of Life Fellowship in Hudson, Florida.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced, and a full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.